/Latest OTT releases this week (Sept 7 to Sept 13, 2026): Top series and films to watch on Netflix, Prime Video & more

Latest OTT releases this week: From September 7 to 13, Netflix and Prime Video are rolling out everything from anime arcs and true-crime documentaries to a star-studded animated feature and a fiery Indian drama debut. Whether you're catching up on a returning favourite or hunting for something entirely new, here's what's worth clearing your watchlist for this week.
Set in Chumbak Colony, the light-hearted sitcom follows five quirky neighbouring families whose daily lives intersect in chaotic, funny, and heartwarming ways. The multi-generational comedy series Chumbak features an ensemble star cast including Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Arjun Bijlani, Helly Shah, Sumeet Vyas, Sumeet Raghavan, Sandeepa Dhar, Anant Joshi, Amyra Dastur, and Manasi Parekh. It has been made by Aatish Kapadia and JD Majethia of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi fame.
Streaming date: September 10
Where to watch: Netflix
The Revolutionaries is an Indian period action thriller streaming television series directed by Nikkhil Advani. The series is based on the non-fiction book Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom by Sanjeev Sanyal, and explores the lives of young Indian freedom fighters who believed armed resistance was essential to ending British colonial rule.
Streaming date: September 11
Where to watch: Prime Video
Ghamasaan is a tale set in the Hindi heartland, where male friendships and rivalries unveil homoerotic tensions. Men on both sides of the law traverse arid lands, creating a sense of place where unexplored histories reside.
Streaming date: September 11
Where to watch: ZEE5
Prince of Mollywood is a Malayalam comedy-drama series about a young man named Firoz who wants to become an actor, but his millionaire father tries to stop him. Dain Davis plays Firoz, and Nirmal Palazhi plays Mammali in the series. It has been directed by Shani Khader.
Streaming date: September 11
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The Hindi-animated series is about Mowgli and his friends exploring the jungle, facing dangers while learning courage, friendship and survival.
Streaming date: September 12
Where to watch: JioHotstar
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