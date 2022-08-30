'Liger' Hindi version crashes on Monday, Earns This much on day 5

New Delhi: The film 'Liger' has failed to draw the audience at the ticket window and is turning out to be one of the biggest misses of the year. The film, which was touted to be the next big pan-India hit, has just fizzled out at the box office, especially the Hindi version.

According to the Box Office India report, the film, which was released on August 25th on Monday, was only able to earn 1.35 crore approx at the box office, taking its Hindi total to 15.10 crore approx in five days.

The situation is not much different in the south, where the film has not been able to hold its pace, and with new movies released every Friday, it would be a difficult road ahead for the movie.

Puri Jagannadh wrote and directed the film, which stars South Star Vijay Deverakonda and bollywood actress Ananya Panday in the lead roles.

The plot revolves around the life and journey of a boy who wants to become a mma fighter and had all the ingredients for it to be a blockbuster, but as many critics have pointed out, it has just turned into a big wasted opportunity.

The film, prior to its release, also became the victim of the boycott trend, a new phenomenon which has affected the box office numbers of a number of films. Vijay's last release, 'World's Famous Lover' was also a box office failure when it was released in 2020.