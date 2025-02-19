Liked 12th Fail? THIS Inspirational Film Is Your Perfect Next Must-Watch

New Delhi: In recent years, Indian cinema has seen a powerful resurgence of underdog stories that strike a chord with both audiences and critics alike. These films go beyond entertainment, inspiring viewers with tales of triumph against adversity.

From the critically acclaimed '12th Fail' (2023) to the Oscar-nominated 'Laapataa Ladies' (2024), another compelling addition awaits—'Superboys of Malegaon' (2025). If you loved these films, this upcoming release is your next must-watch, continuing the powerful tradition of underdog stories.

1.12th Fail (2023)

At the heart of 12th Fail is a young student who faces the societal and personal pressures of academic success. Despite failing his 12th-grade exams, the protagonist refuses to give up and works relentlessly to carve out a better future. This tale of failure leading to ultimate success resonated deeply with audiences, especially students, who saw themselves in the protagonist's shoes.

2. Laapataa Ladies (2024)

Laapataa Ladies brings forth an underdog story of two women from rural India who unknowingly get swapped with their husbands respectively. What makes this film stand out is the portrayal of women fighting against the patriarchal forces that limit their freedom. These women, though seemingly insignificant in the grand narrative of society, find strength through their journey. By focusing on their inner courage and resolve, Laapataa Ladies highlights the universal appeal of the underdog—the character who defies expectations and challenges societal norms.

3. Superboys of Malegaon (2025)

In Superboys of Malegaon, a group of ordinary boys from a small town desire to dream big, then occurs an event that changes their lives in an unexpected way. The film showcases the typical underdog transformation—ordinary people who become heroes in their own right. With themes of friendship and imagination, it explores how even the smallest of individuals can achieve extraordinary feats when they work together, empowering young audiences with the belief that they too can change the world.