'Love Aaj Kal' poster: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan will make your heart skip a beat

New Delhi: The wait is finally over. On Thursday, the makers of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's 'Love Aaj Kal' dropped the first poster of the much-anticipated film and trust us when we say the duo will make your heart skip a beat.

The poster features Sara sleeping on Kartik's back and they look totally lost in love. Sara's eyes speak a thousand words. "Meet Veer and Zoe. Come get wound up in our whirlwind wonderland," she wrote while unveiling the poster of the film.

Meanwhile, Kartik wrote, "Waha hai nahi jaha lete hain, kahi udd rahe Veer or Zoe."

Take a look at the first poster of Sara and Kartik's 'Love Aaj Kal':

With this, the actors also announced that the trailer of the film will release on Friday.

'Love Aaj Kal' is a sequel to 2009 film of the same name. Interestingly, the film starred Sara's father Saif Ali Khan with Deepika Padukone. It was a major success at the box office. Both the films have been directed by Imtiaz Ali.

Of Sara's film with Imtiaz, Saif earlier said in a statement, "It's a lovely movie and I'm very excited in particular that Sara is working with Imtiaz Ali. I wish both the young stars -- Sara and Kartik Aaryan the best," news agency IANS reported.

Co-produced by Dinesh Vijan and Imtiaz, 'Love Aaj Kal' releases on February 14, Valentine's Day.