Love In Vietnam: Armaan And Amaal Malik Reunite For 'Bade Din Huye' After Family Rift, Song Out - WATCH

New Delhi: On the occasion of singer Armaan Malik's birthday, the makers of romantic saga Love In Vietnam unveils its magical melody with Bade Din Huye. The film stars Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur in pivotal roles. This marks the first ever India -Vietnamese collaboration in Hindi Cinema it also stars the sensational beauty from South East Asia - Kha Ngan.

The song marvellously captivates the essence and innocence of true love. Shot across the picturesque locations of Vietnam this beautiful song written by Rashmi Virag is an absolutely unmissable piece of melody. Bade Din Huye is sung by Armaan Malik and composed by Amaal Malik and produced by DRJ records. This song marks Armaan's first collaboration with brother Amaal after he announced breaking ties with the family.

Watch The Music Video Below!

Armaan Malik On Love In Vietnam's Title Track

Talking about the track Armaan Malik said, 'Bade Din Huye is such a soothing track that has been beautifully composed by my brother Amaal. The song is about the innocent, uncomplicated love that binds two individuals. This song is very special for me as after a long time I had the opportunity to collaborate with my brother for this melodious masterpiece.'

Acclaimed composer further said, 'Romance is a very beautiful feeling and it had to be brought right in this track. I and Armaan had not collaborated for long and we really wanted to bring something that highlights true love in the most melodious way and here it is.'

About Love In Vietnam

Written and Directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, Love in Vietnam is a heart wrenching Musical Love Story and is based on the bestseller Madonna In A Fur Coat. During the poster unveiling of 'Love in Vietnam' at 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur, Rahhat Shah Kazmi, producer Captain Rahul Bali, and co-producers Tariq Khan and Zeba Sajid were present. The film is supported by the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, the Consulate General of Vietnam in Mumbai, and Vietnam Airlines. Love in Vietnam also receives a standing ovation at the Da Nang Asian Film Festival.

Presented by Zee Studios and Produced by Blue Lotus creatives, Innovations India, Rahat Kazmi film studios, And Productions, Zebaish Entertainment, Tariq Khan productions & Mango Tree Entertainment.

FAQs

Is Avneet Kaur starrer Love In Vietnam Released In India?

Directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, the film is not released in India with release date yet to be announced.

Love In Vietnam Is Based On ?

The film is based on the bestseller Madonna In A Fur Coat.