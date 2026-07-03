Love & War buzz intensifies: Vicky Kaushal reacts, says 'Even, I am waiting...'

New Delhi: Acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is gearing up to bring one of his most ambitious cinematic ventures, Love & War, to the big screen. Featuring Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, the period romantic drama has been creating unprecedented excitement ever since it was officially announced.
Scheduled for a grand theatrical release on January 21, 2027, the film will hit cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. As anticipation reaches new heights, fans are eagerly waiting for the film's first teaser and trailer.
Adding to the excitement, Vicky Kaushal was recently asked about the much-awaited trailer during a public event of Pritam and Pedro. Responding to the question, the actor said, "Even I'm waiting for the trailer."
His comment has only fueled curiosity surrounding the project. The makers have maintained complete secrecy around the film, ensuring that no major details about the storyline, characters, or visuals are revealed ahead of its release.
Meanwhile, Love & War has once again grabbed attention on social media after eagle-eyed fans spotted posters of Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal at a local salon.
The posters, featuring both actors sporting moustaches, quickly went viral, with fans speculating that the images could be linked to their looks in the film. Social media platforms have been flooded with reactions, as users shared pictures of the posters and expressed their excitement for Bhansali's upcoming epic.
The viral images have further heightened anticipation, with many calling Love & War one of the most-awaited Bollywood releases in recent years.
According to reports, the film recently marked a major milestone as its three lead stars, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal, came together to shoot an intense sequence for the first time.
Although the production team continues to keep key details under wraps, the development has only strengthened the growing buzz surrounding the project.
With Sanjay Leela Bhansali at the helm, expectations remain exceptionally high. Known for his grand visual storytelling, intricate production design, and emotionally powerful narratives, the filmmaker has consistently delivered cinematic spectacles.
The combination of Bhansali's vision with the star power of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal has positioned Love & War as one of Indian cinema's biggest upcoming releases. As the countdown to January 2027 begins, fans are eagerly awaiting the film's first official glimpse, with every update continuing to generate immense excitement.
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