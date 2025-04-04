Love & War: Is Pan-India Release On The Horizon For SLB’s Film With Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, And Vicky Kaushal? Here’s What We Know

New Delhi: Renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming epic, 'Love & War,' is scheduled for a pan-India release on March 20, 2026.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, marking significant collaborations with Bhansali. The release date has been strategically chosen to coincide with major festivals such as Ramzan, Ram Navami, and Gudi Padwa, aiming to maximize audience reach across the country.

According to the reports by a leading daily, “According to an independent industry source, we have come to know that “the makers are planning a grand pan-India release for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ‘Love & War.’”

“Ranbir and Vicky have recently delivered massive hits with Animal and Chhaava, respectively. Notably, both actors have made a stronger impact in these markets, with their films seeing significant success in Telugu territories and beyond,” the source added.

As anticipation builds, 'Love & War' is poised to be a landmark release, uniting top talent and aiming for widespread national appeal upon its release in March 2026.​