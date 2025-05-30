Love & War : Netizens Go Into Frenzy After Ranbir And Vicky’s Poster With Moustache Look Spotted At Salon

New Delhi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a visionary filmmaker and one of the finest talents in Indian cinema. Known for his grand storytelling and opulent visuals, his films are nothing short of iconic. Each project is a cinematic experience, and fans now eagerly await his next masterpiece, Love & War.

Touted as one of Bollywood’s biggest and most anticipated films, it features three powerhouse performers, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt. The buzz around the film is immense, and excitement is only growing.

Recently, netizens spotted posters of Ranbir and Vicky with moustaches at a salon, which has sent fans into a frenzy. Social media is abuzz with reactions, with users sharing how they discovered the poster and expressing how they simply can’t keep calm for Love & War.



A netizen wrote, “Walked past this salon today and saw Ranbir Kapoor with a full vintage moustache on their wall?? Vicky too?? Like—what’s happening?! #SanjayLeelaBhansali hasn’t even dropped a frame and the vibe is already immaculate”

Another fan shared the poster and wrote, “Was just passing by a salon and spotted posters of Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal with those sharp moustache looks Wait—is this a hint on their look? Coz it’s giving serious SLB mood #LoveAndWar is lowkey already in motion??”

“Just casually saw Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal’s look posters at a salon — moustaches, old-school charm, the works Bhansali hasn’t even released a teaser and we’re already in the zone. #LoveAndWar is coming in hotttt “, shared a fan.

“Why did I just spot SLB’s boys in full glam mode at a random salon wall?? Ranbir, Vicky… moustache, mystery, mood This build-up to #LoveAndWar is so quiet but SO loud, “ read a fan’s tweet.

A fan tweeted, “Ummm did anyone else spot Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal’s moustache look at that Bandra salon?? It’s and now I’m counting down to literally anything from #LoveAndWar “

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal’s look from Love & War has already set social media ablaze, raising anticipation sky-high.

With each passing day, the excitement only grows stronger. According to reports, the film recently saw its three stellar leads, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir, and Vicky, come together for the first time to shoot an intense sequence.

While the makers are keeping everything tightly under wraps, the buzz promises a cinematic spectacle unlike anything Bollywood has witnessed in recent years.