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  • /Love & war new poster out: Alia Bhatt channels retro glamour after Ranbir Kapoor's gritty first look

Love & war new poster out: Alia Bhatt channels retro glamour after Ranbir Kapoor's gritty first look

Following Ranbir Kapoor’s gritty first look, the makers of Love & War have released Alia Bhatt’s striking character poster, showcasing her in a 1970s Helen-inspired cabaret avatar ahead of the film's January 21, 2027 theatrical release.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 11:57 AM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 11:57 AM IST
Love & war new poster out: Alia Bhatt channels retro glamour after Ranbir Kapoor's gritty first look
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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