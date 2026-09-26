Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /Movies
  • /Love & War new poster out: Vicky Kaushal sports a rugged, brooding avatar in Sanjay Leela Bhansali film

Love & War new poster out: Vicky Kaushal sports a rugged, brooding avatar in Sanjay Leela Bhansali film

Makers of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming epic drama Love & War have unveiled a rugged, cigarette-smoking first-look poster of Vicky Kaushal ahead of its January 21, 2027 theatrical release.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 01:38 PM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 01:38 PM IST
Love & War new poster out: Vicky Kaushal sports a rugged, brooding avatar in Sanjay Leela Bhansali film
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Vrindavan mystery: Premanand Ji Maharaj disciple Rasik Dulari Sharan dies after falling from fourth floor, probe on
2
3
4
5