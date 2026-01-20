Love & War On-Set Pics Leak: Ranbir Kapoor–Alia Bhatt’s Vintage Look Sparks Buzz, Fans Point Out Her Wig Is...: 'Kuch Jyada Nahi...'

Love & War On-Set Pics Leaked: Bollywood's power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to come together for another film after Brahmastra. Their next film is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. As the buzz over the upcoming film has taken over the internet, a few on-set pictures have recently become viral after they reportedly got leaked. Previously, rumours were that the film's release might be delayed to 2027, but the makers have officially debunked the speculations. However, a formal announcement on the film's release date is yet to be made public.

Love & War on-set pictures leaked online?

Leaked on-set photos from Love & War, which include director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, and lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, were recently shared by Zoom TV. Ranbir is seen in the photos having a clean-shaven appearance with only a moustache, a blue shirt and black pants.

Alia, on the other hand, has big, puffed hair and is wearing a jumpsuit. Fans have been drawn to the pair because of their endearing, vintage, classic movie aura.

How did netizens react to the leaked pictures?

As soon as the pictures got leaked online, fans were quick to respond as they took to a Reddit thread that was titled "Love & War on-set pictures (Ranbir, Alia, SLB, Ganesh Acharya)." Commenting on Alia's look, especially her wig, netizens shared their opinion. One user wrote, "Is that wig of Alia's supposed to look so disconnected?"

Another called the leaked pictures a PR movie, saying, "Bhansali is so desperate and mad that the movie postponement news is out that his PR is putting out pics (sic)." One joked, "Kuch jayada nhi leak ho raha hai is movie ka... dheere dheere pura movie aisehi dikha do."

Did Love & War's release get postponed?

According to earlier speculations, Love & War may be delayed until 2027 because Ramayana will be released in 2026. These rumours have now been refuted, though. A source, which is connected to the project, refuted the rumours, confirming that Love & War is set to enter theatres in 2026. "The film is very much set to release in 2026," the source informed. According to reports, the filmmaker has already shot the song track and major sequences for the picture.