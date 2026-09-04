/Love & War: Sanjay Leela Bhansali wraps shooting for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer

The film was officially announced in January 2024. It marks SLB’s 1st collaboration with Vicky Kaushal and a reunion with Ranbir Kapoor after ‘Saawariya’ and Alia after ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. The project has drawn attention primarily due to its high-profile casting and reported large-scale budget. The film is reportedly set against a war backdrop, though plot details remain undisclosed. Controversy emerged around its release date clash with other big-budget films, leading to industry speculation about box-office competition.