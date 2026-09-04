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  • /Love & War: Sanjay Leela Bhansali wraps shooting for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer

Love & War: Sanjay Leela Bhansali wraps shooting for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has completed filming for his much-awaited war drama Love & War, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 05:08 PM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 05:08 PM IST
Love & War: Sanjay Leela Bhansali wraps shooting for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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