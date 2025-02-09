New Delhi: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Loveyapa has hit the big screens and is garnering tremendous love from both audiences and critics alike.

As the film was released during Valentine’s Week, this new rom-com has truly become a perfect treat for rom-com lovers. The film’s box office collection witnessed a jump on Day 2, earning ₹1.75 crore.

After collecting ₹1.25 crore on its opening day, it saw growth on the second day, bringing in ₹1.75 crore. This is a clear testament to the love and appreciation the audience is showering on the film. With this, the Gen Z rom-com has minted ₹3 crore so far.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa also stars Ashutosh Rana, Grusha Kapoor, Tanvika Parlikar, Kiku Sharda, Devishi Mandan, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Nikhil Mehta, Jason Tham, Yusus Khan, Yuktam Kholsa and Kunj Anand.

Loveyapa presents a heartwarming tale of love in the digital age, highlighting the complexities of modern relationships. The film is now playing in theaters.