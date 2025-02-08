Loveyapa Box Office Day 1 Collection: Film Scores Big As Young Audiences Fall In Love With Its Fresh Romance

New Delhi: The highly anticipated romantic drama Loveyapa, starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, has quickly become a box office hit, capturing the hearts of young moviegoers with its fresh and relatable take on modern love.

Opening to a stellar ₹1.25 crore on its release day, the film has resonated deeply with Gen Z audiences who praise its honest portrayal of relationships in today’s fast-paced, ever-changing world. Social media is abuzz with positive reactions, with viewers describing the film as a heartfelt and authentic love story that strikes a chord with their own experiences.

The undeniable chemistry between Khan and Kapoor has added to the film’s appeal, making it a favorite among young cinephiles. Packed theaters and a rising number of repeat viewers are fueling Loveyapa's continued success, with both critics and audiences applauding its vibrant storytelling, powerful performances, and soulful music.

Released on February 7, 2025, Loveyapa is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about films of the year, with its box office numbers continuing to climb as it captures the attention of romance lovers nationwide.t