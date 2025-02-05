Loveyapa: Dharmendra Praises Junaid Khan’s Acting, Says 'Very Natural… Very Natural,' Watch

Junaid Khan is all set to make his big-screen debut with Loveyapa, starring alongside Khushi Kapoor. After impressing audiences with his performance in Maharaj, Junaid is now ready to shine in cinemas with his upcoming romantic drama, releasing on February 7. Ahead of the release, Bollywood legend Dharmendra has already given his verdict, praising Junaid’s acting as effortlessly natural.

Aamir Khan recently hosted a special screening of Loveyapa for industry celebrities, where Dharmendra was among the esteemed guests. After watching the film, the veteran actor couldn’t stop appreciating Junaid’s performance. He remarked, “Very natural… very natural. Kahin bhi mujhe aisa nahi laga ki acting kar raha hai.” This recognition from one of Bollywood’s finest is a significant milestone for Junaid as he embarks on his cinematic journey.

Watch the video here:

Junaid Khan not only captivates with his acting but also makes a striking impression with his stylish and charming presence in Loveyapa. His effortless portrayal of the character has won admiration from audiences and industry veterans alike, setting high expectations for the film’s release.

On the work front, Junaid will be seen in Loveyapa opposite Khushi Kapoor and has another exciting project lined up with actress Sai Pallavi. With his promising performances, he is already making waves in Bollywood, and fans are eager to witness his journey unfold on the big screen.