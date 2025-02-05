Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2854217https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/loveyapa-dharmendra-praises-junaid-khan-s-acting-says-very-natural-very-natural-2854217.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
JUNAID KHAN

Loveyapa: Dharmendra Praises Junaid Khan’s Acting, Says 'Very Natural… Very Natural,' Watch

Veteran actor Dharmendra showers praise on Junaid Khan for his effortless performance in Loveyapa, calling his acting "very natural."

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Feb 05, 2025, 07:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Loveyapa: Dharmendra Praises Junaid Khan’s Acting, Says 'Very Natural… Very Natural,' Watch Pic Credit: Instagram

Junaid Khan is all set to make his big-screen debut with Loveyapa, starring alongside Khushi Kapoor. After impressing audiences with his performance in Maharaj, Junaid is now ready to shine in cinemas with his upcoming romantic drama, releasing on February 7. Ahead of the release, Bollywood legend Dharmendra has already given his verdict, praising Junaid’s acting as effortlessly natural.

Aamir Khan recently hosted a special screening of Loveyapa for industry celebrities, where Dharmendra was among the esteemed guests. After watching the film, the veteran actor couldn’t stop appreciating Junaid’s performance. He remarked, “Very natural… very natural. Kahin bhi mujhe aisa nahi laga ki acting kar raha hai.” This recognition from one of Bollywood’s finest is a significant milestone for Junaid as he embarks on his cinematic journey.

Watch the video here:

Junaid Khan not only captivates with his acting but also makes a striking impression with his stylish and charming presence in Loveyapa. His effortless portrayal of the character has won admiration from audiences and industry veterans alike, setting high expectations for the film’s release.

On the work front, Junaid will be seen in Loveyapa opposite Khushi Kapoor and has another exciting project lined up with actress Sai Pallavi. With his promising performances, he is already making waves in Bollywood, and fans are eager to witness his journey unfold on the big screen.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?