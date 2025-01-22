New Delhi: The makers of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s much-awaited film are all set to unveil the new track 'Kaun Kinna Zaroori Si' tommorrow, 23, Jan 2025. Following the success of films hits like Rehna Kol and the title track, fans eagerly await another emotional masterpiece.

A soulful song, ''Kaun Kinna Zaroori Si'' is sung by Vishal Mishra, lyrics penned by Dhrruv Yogi while music is composed by a talented duo—Suyyash Rai & Siddharth Singh.

The new track, Kaun Kinna Zaroori Si, from Loveyapa, promises to captivate with its heartfelt lyrics and soulful melody. Featuring a star-studded cast and a chart-topping soundtrack, it’s set to become the heartbreak anthem of the year, delving into the pain of love and separation.

According to reports, Khushi Kapoor is set to deliver an impactful 8-minute monologue in the film, further raising anticipation for this rom-com.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa is a modern romantic tale featuring unforgettable performances, vibrant music, and stunning visuals.

The film marks theatrical debut of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor and is a remake of the Tamil blockbuster Love Today.

Celebrating love in all its forms, this Gen Z love story is all set to hit theatres in Valentine week on 7th February 2025.