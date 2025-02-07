New Delhi: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's highly anticipated Gen Z rom-com Loveyapa hit the big screens today (February 7, 2025) and is winning hearts. This digital-age romance has garnered glowing reviews from critics and opened to a fantastic audience response.

From its relatable storyline with a powerful societal message to Junaid and Khushi's mesmerizing chemistry, every aspect of the film is resonating with viewers.

Since its release, social media is buzzing with praise, as netizens flood platforms with love and appreciation, setting the internet abuzz.

Take A look At What Netizens Are Saying About 'Loveyapa':

#Loveyapa is genuinely a good film a relevant film and a loud film . The film is a love story at the core but emphasis is on a very strong message about society #JunaidKhan and #KushiKapoor are competent. Definitely worth a watch ___ pic.twitter.com/AaYMmLo7jI February 6, 2025

#Loveyapa is giving me all the classic rom-com vibes! So excited for this fresh story! _ — Manav (@ManavS_71) February 6, 2025

It's rare to find a movie that entertains and educates at the same time. #Loveyapa is a gem! _ — Ajinkya Jagtap (@Ajinkya_71) February 7, 2025

#Loveyapa brings the fun! So fresh, funny, and full of energy- — Asmii (@asmiii_3) February 6, 2025

#LoveyapaReview: A Complete Remake of #LoveToday

- Filled with Gen G relationships, Dialogues _

- Exchange phones between Leads highlight of the film

- Body shaming and dangerous social media & AI scenes are best Scenes #JunaidKhan #khushikapoor#Loveyapa #ThandelReview pic.twitter.com/eGogPHVzS7 — MJ Cartels (@Mjcartels) February 7, 2025

Finally, a film jo comedy ke saath saath deep message bhi deta hai! #Loveyapa is not just timepass, it's thoughtful entertainment! __ pic.twitter.com/4WoH4mExgO — Byomkesh (@byomkesbakshy) February 6, 2025

Set in the world of modern romance, Loveyapa is the official remake of the 2022 Tamil film 'Love Today'. With heartfelt performances, vibrant music, and stunning visuals, the film beautifully captures love in all its shades.

From its viral songs to its impactful social message, Loveyapa promises to leave a lasting impression on audiences of all ages.