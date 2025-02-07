Advertisement
LOVEYAPA REVIEW

Loveyapa Movie Review: Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor's Digital-Age Rom-Com Wins Hearts, Netizens Call It 'Worth-Watch'

Loveyapa starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor in key roles is now released on the big screens.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 07, 2025, 11:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Loveyapa Movie Review: Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor's Digital-Age Rom-Com Wins Hearts, Netizens Call It 'Worth-Watch' (Image: X)

New Delhi: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's highly anticipated Gen Z rom-com Loveyapa hit the big screens today (February 7, 2025) and is winning hearts. This digital-age romance has garnered glowing reviews from critics and opened to a fantastic audience response.

From its relatable storyline with a powerful societal message to Junaid and Khushi's mesmerizing chemistry, every aspect of the film is resonating with viewers.

Since its release, social media is buzzing with praise, as netizens flood platforms with love and appreciation, setting the internet abuzz.

Take A look At What Netizens Are Saying About 'Loveyapa':

Set in the world of modern romance, Loveyapa is the official remake of the 2022 Tamil film 'Love Today'. With heartfelt performances, vibrant music, and stunning visuals, the film beautifully captures love in all its shades.

From its viral songs to its impactful social message, Loveyapa promises to leave a lasting impression on audiences of all ages. 

 

