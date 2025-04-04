New Delhi: Directed by the remarkable Advait Chandan and produced by AGS Entertainment and Phantom Studios, Loveyapa stars a powerful cast of Khushi Kapoor, Junaid Khan in key roles along with Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, Kiku Sharda, Aaditya Kulshreshth and Nikhil Mehta.

Loveyapa is now streaming exclusively on JioHotstar. The film blends humour, emotional depth, and social commentary, exploring modern relationships in the digital age, fueled by the sizzling chemistry between Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan.

Advait Chandan, the director of Loveyapa commented, “We all set out thinking we're in love and then Loveyapa ho jaata hai. The film is a coming of age story of a couple. And I had an absolute blast making it. I can't wait for it to come to JioHotstar so that a huge audience can watch it!!.”

Loveyapa is the Hindi adaptation of the 2022 Tamil blockbuster ‘Love Today’.

The stunning Khushi Kapoor, who essays the role of Bani said, “I recall when I was first introduced to the film’s script by Advait, I felt there was a fresh perspective and an instant connection with the script. It’s a chaotic, funny love story that is highly relatable with catchy songs - it’s full on masala. I had a blast working with the cast and crew. With Loveyapa releasing on JioHotstar, I can’t wait for more and more people to watch the film.”

Set in Delhi, the story of Loveyapa follows the journey of a young couple named Gaurav and Bani who fall in love and decide to get married. However, their lives take a drastic turn when Bani's father, Atul Kumar Sharma (Ashutosh Rana), presents them with a unique challenge: they must exchange their mobile phones. As their secrets begin to unfold, the story takes unexpected twists.

Actor Junaid Khan added, “It was an exciting script that pulled me out of my comfort zone and it helped me expand my horizon as an actor. Loveyapa has a relatable take on the timeless themes of trust, honesty and love in relationships. I am so glad that it is now streaming on JioHotstar and I hope that more people will have an opportunity to watch it.”