Loveyapa’s New Song 'Rehna Kol' Starring Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor OUT NOW!

New Delhi: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's much-awaited romantic comedy Loveyapa is making waves as it captures the hearts of audiences with its youthful energy and modern take on love. The film, which marks the theatrical debut of the duo, has already garnered attention with its first hit song, "Loveapa Ho Gaya," setting the stage for their quirky romance. Now, with just weeks to go before its release, the makers have unveiled the second track, "Rehna Kol" — a romantic ballad that's quickly gaining popularity.

This heartfelt song, featuring the enchanting vocals of Jubin Nautiyal and Zahrah S Khan, is set to become the love anthem of the year. With lyrics penned by Gurpreet Saini and music by Tanishk Bagchi, "Rehna Kol" is a perfect romantic escape, sure to stir emotions and resonate deeply with listeners, especially as we approach Valentine's Day. The song's chemistry between Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor shines through, capturing the pure essence of love, making it impossible not to feel the butterflies.

Watch Here:

Choreographed by the legendary Farah Khan, the visual appeal and energetic vibe of the song complement its romantic theme perfectly, making it a must-watch. The track adds another layer of charm to the film, which promises to be a delightful exploration of modern romance.

Loveyapa is set to be one of 2025’s most exciting releases, offering a fresh perspective on love with its lively music, stunning visuals, and unforgettable performances. Set to release on February 7, 2025, the film promises to be a heartwarming journey into the world of love, making it a must-see for audiences of all ages.