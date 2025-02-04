Loveyapa Screening: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan And More Grace Junaid Khan-Khushi Kapoor’s Film Premiere

Mumbai: The highly anticipated romantic drama Loveyapa, starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, had its grand premiere in Mumbai, drawing Bollywood’s biggest names. The event turned into a glittering affair with the presence of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, and several other industry stalwarts.

Aamir Khan, visibly proud of his son Junaid’s theatrical debut, played a key role in the event’s promotions. Adding to the star power, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar attended with his wife, Anjali Tendulkar, alongside political leader Raj Thackeray. Bollywood’s beloved Kajol also showed her support, while Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, made a special appearance with her husband, Nupur Shikhare.

Loveyapa, set in the realm of modern romance, offers a heartwarming tale enriched with unforgettable performances, lively music, and breathtaking visuals. Celebrating love in all its shades, the film is poised to resonate with audiences of all ages. Loveyapa is poised to be one of 2025’s most exciting cinematic offerings. Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa releases in theatres on 7th February 2025.