Loveyapa Screening: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan And More Grace Junaid Khan-Khushi Kapoor’s Film Premiere
Bollywood’s biggest stars, including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Aamir Khan, attended the grand screening of Loveyapa, starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor.
- The highly anticipated romantic drama Loveyapa, starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, had its grand premiere in Mumbai
- Aamir Khan, visibly proud of his son Junaid’s theatrical debut, played a key role in the event’s promotions
Trending Photos
Mumbai: The highly anticipated romantic drama Loveyapa, starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, had its grand premiere in Mumbai, drawing Bollywood’s biggest names. The event turned into a glittering affair with the presence of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, and several other industry stalwarts.
Aamir Khan, visibly proud of his son Junaid’s theatrical debut, played a key role in the event’s promotions. Adding to the star power, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar attended with his wife, Anjali Tendulkar, alongside political leader Raj Thackeray. Bollywood’s beloved Kajol also showed her support, while Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, made a special appearance with her husband, Nupur Shikhare.
Check the pics here:
Loveyapa, set in the realm of modern romance, offers a heartwarming tale enriched with unforgettable performances, lively music, and breathtaking visuals. Celebrating love in all its shades, the film is poised to resonate with audiences of all ages. Loveyapa is poised to be one of 2025’s most exciting cinematic offerings. Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa releases in theatres on 7th February 2025.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv