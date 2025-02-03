Loveyapa Special Screening: Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor, And Bollywood Celebs Arrive in Stylish Avatars

With just days left for its theatrical release, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s ‘Loveyapa’ is already creating waves with its captivating trailer and soulful songs. As excitement mounts, the film’s makers hosted a grand special screening in Mumbai, attended by the cast, crew, and several Bollywood celebrities.

The event saw the presence of director Advait Chandan, producers Madhu Mantena and Ira Mantena, Srishti Behl, Kiku Sharda, singer Suyyash Rai, and actress Zara Khan. The atmosphere was electric as the team came together to celebrate their hard work and dedication to this romantic drama.

A Tale of Modern Romance

‘Loveyapa’ promises to bring a fresh perspective on love, offering an emotional rollercoaster with heartfelt performances, vibrant music, and stunning visuals. The film’s unique take on modern relationships has already captured the audience’s interest, making it one of the most awaited releases of 2025.

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Bollywood Journey

While ‘Loveyapa’ marks their big-screen debut, both Junaid and Khushi have already made their mark in OTT cinema. Junaid was seen in Netflix’s Maharaj, a historical drama based on social reformer Karsandas Mulji, while Khushi Kapoor starred in Zoya Akhtar’s youth-centric film The Archies.

As the countdown to February 7, 2025, begins, fans are eager to witness ‘Loveyapa’ unfold on the big screen. Will it redefine modern romance in Bollywood? Only time will tell, but for now, the buzz is real, and excitement is at its peak!

Watch the trailer here: