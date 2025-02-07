New Delhi: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s highly anticipated film 'Loveyapa' has finally hit theaters today, receiving overwhelming love from both audiences and celebrities.

With its fresh take on modern-age love and relationships, the film has been creating buzz since its trailer release and chart-topping music. Now, as it debuts on the big screen, fans are excited to witness Junaid and Khushi’s theatrical debut.

Filmmakers and celebrities have flooded social media with praise for the performances and the film's relatable Gen-Z storytelling.

Take A Look !

Director Zoya Akhtar took to story section on her instagram handle and wrote, ''I Loveyappa Romcoms Do Not Miss This @khushikapoor -You have my #junaidkhan you are adorable @srishtibehlarya Boom Baby @advaitchandan congratulations ''

Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram story to praise the film, writing, "Loved Loveyapa!! In theatres now!" showing his heartfelt appreciation.

Director Siddharth P Malhotra praised the performance in the film, writing and BGM, ''An absolute fun joyride for the gen z- so so happy for you junnu #iunaidkhan and lovely work@khushikapoor. The caption futher reads, ''many congratulations @advaitchandan beautifully directed and

loved the bgm and writing.. some lines are memorable @snehadesaiofficial @grushakapoor24 maam always a fan and your Lovely @ashutosh_ramnarayan sir what you bring to the table is pure gold''

Set in the world of modern romance, Loveyapa delivers a heartwarming story filled with unforgettable performances, vibrant music, and stunning visuals, the film is set to strike a chord with audiences of all ages.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa is a remake of Love Today, reimagined to connect with a new generation and bring a fresh perspective to the genre.