Abhishek Bachchan

Ludo trailer: Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur present an entertaining film full of twists and turns

Rohit Saraf, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra also play pivotal roles in 'Ludo'.

Ludo trailer: Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur present an entertaining film full of twists and turns
Image Courtesy: YouTube still

New Delhi: The trailer of Anurag Basu's forthcoming film 'Ludo' was unveiled today. The movie has an ensemble star cast of actors such as Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rohit Saraf, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. 'Ludo' takes you to a fun-filled ride full of twists and turns, but is entertaining at the same time.

Abhishek, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar, Aditya and Rohit present their individual stories in an intriguing way. Sanya Malhotra is paired opposite Aditya while Fatima Sana Shaikh has a storyline with Rajkummar Rao. 

"What happens when life is a literal roll of the dice? Ludo is about the butterfly effect and how, despite all the chaos and crowd of the world, all our lives are inextricably connected," is how the makers of the film describe 'Ludo'.

Watch the trailer here:

'Ludo' will release on Netflix on November 12. Anurag Basu has directed the film and also produced it along with Bhushan Kumar. 

Tags:
Abhishek Bachchanludoludo trailerPankaj TripathiRajkummar RaoAditya Roy Kapur
