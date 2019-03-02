Luka Chuppi emerges Kartik Aaryan's biggest opening film ever—Check out day 1 collections

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's fresh pairing in 'Luka Chuppi' seems to have struck the right chord with the audience. The film received rave reviews and both actors have been lauded for their performance.

Kartik, who is hailed as 'The King of Monologues' has a reason to celebrate as 'Luka Chuppi' has emerged as his biggest opening film till now! The film's day one box office collections are out and it has minted over Rs 8 crores at box office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the opening day collections of the film.

He wrote, “ #LukaChuppi has superb Day 1... Springs a big, big surprise... Opens bigger than #Raazi [₹ 7.53 cr], #Stree [₹ 6.83 cr] and #BadhaaiHo [₹ 7.29 cr]... Strong word of mouth should ensure impressive growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 8.01 cr. India biz.”

In another tweet, Adarsh compared the opening business of Kartik's earlier films to that of 'Luka Chuppi'.

He wrote, “#LukaChuppi is Kartik Aaryan’s biggest opener... Opening day biz:

2019: #LukaChuppi ₹ 8.01 cr

2015: #PyaarKaPunchnama2 ₹ 6.80 cr

2018: #SonuKeTituKiSweety ₹ 6.42 cr

2011: #PyaarKaPunchnama - which shot Kartik to fame - had collected ₹ 92 lakhs on Day 1.

India biz.”

Here's wishing heartiest congratulations to the entire team of 'Luka Chuppi'!

The film is helmed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

