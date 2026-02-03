‘Maa Behen’ teaser out: Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri star in comedy-drama exploring generational clashes

Maa Behen Teaser out: Netflix India officially unveiled Maa Behen during their 2026 slate event on February 3. The film brings together Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri, who previously shared screen space in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, for a fresh comedy-drama directed by Suresh Triveni.

Star-Studded Cast Joins the Lineup

Alongside Madhuri and Triptii, the film stars Ravi Kishan, marking his first collaboration with Madhuri Dixit. The teaser has already been released, generating buzz for its heartwarming and humorous portrayal of family dynamics.

A Tale of Generational Clashes

Maa Behen focuses on the sweet-and-sour relationship between a traditional mother and her modern daughter. The story explores generational conflict, love, and familial bonds, highlighting the contrast between the mother’s traditional outlook and the daughter’s contemporary lifestyle.

The film promises a character-centric narrative, using the contrasting personalities of its lead actresses to deliver both humour and emotional resonance. Following a “dysfunctional family” trope, the story is set in a relatable Indian context, blending comedy with heartfelt moments.

Ravi Kishan Excited to Join the Cast

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ravi Kishan expressed his excitement about working alongside Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri. “It’s a great feeling. I had the opportunity to work with Sridevi ji, but never with Madhuri ji, so this is a big charm, saubhagya hai ki unke saath kaam karna. Triptii, India’s new sensation, is also part of the film, so God-willing, it’ll be a beautiful project,” he said.

Ravi added, “It's an exciting character in an entertaining film, and people have never seen me in such a character before. It is a wonderful, heartwarming, romantic, and affectionate role!

Blending Humour and Heart

Maa Behen aims to strike a balance between humour and emotional depth, portraying the friction, love, and legacy shared across generations. Described as a “desi” story, it centres on three main characters and promises a mix of comedy, warmth, and relatability.