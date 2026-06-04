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MAA BEHEN

Maa Behen X review: What are netizens saying about Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri's film?

Maa Behen is a dark crime-comedy film scheduled to premiere on Netflix on June 4, 2026.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2026, 10:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Maa Behen X review: What are netizens saying about Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri's film?(Source: Netflix)

Mumbai: The much-awaited Maa Behen, starring Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga, premiered on OTT on Thursday, June 4. Helmed by director Suresh Triveni, the crime comedy has already sparked conversations on social media.

The plot revolves around a single mother and her two daughters who find an alarming dead body in their house. The family drama has a runtime of 2 hours and 7 minutes.

Maa Behen X review

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A social media user called the Madhuri Dixit starrer "extremely entertaining," writing, "Rekha, Jaya aur Sushma: the representation of the 'perfect' Indian housewives in the famous Nirma ads was etched in the Indian subconscious.

#MaaBehen on Netflix hilariously subverts these expectations with the wild, eccentric & extremely entertaining lead trio! So much fun!"

Another person wrote, "Maa Behen is a surprisingly fun comedy-thriller which starts off feeling like rage-bait, then turns around! Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri & Dharna Durga make for an entertainingly chaotic mother-daughters trio."

However, another viewer criticised the film, calling it boring. The user wrote, "Most boring film with no good dialogues and no story to watch. Also, the performances are too bad. I didn't expect this."

One X review praised Madhuri Dixit for her much-awaited comeback, stating, "In #MaaBehen, every time Madhuri ma'am says, 'Humko ek idea aaya hai,' it feels funny—but also like survival. Rekha is trying to escape the mess around her, and sometimes the mess she creates herself. That's what makes her so human. Kudos @MadhuriDixit to nail another act!"

Another review read, "#TriptiiDimri delivers an effective performance, #DharnaDurga surprises and entertains every time she is on screen. #RaviKishan is decent."

Also Read: ‘Maa Behen’ OTT release: When and where to watch Madhuri Dixit’s crime-comedy on Netflix

About Maa Behen

Maa Behen stars Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durga, Paresh Rawal, Ravi Kishan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Arunoday Singh, Shardul Bhardwaj and Jatin Sarna.

The synopsis of the film reads: "Maa Behen is about Rekha, a mother who's already juggling enough until life throws her the ultimate curveball—a dead body in her kitchen. Along with her two daughters, Jaya, the responsible one, and Sushma, the wild card, this trio must think fast, lie faster, and somehow keep their nosy neighbours from sniffing out the truth."

The film has been directed by Suresh Triveni, known for acclaimed films such as Tumhari Sulu and Jalsa.

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