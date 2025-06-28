Maa Box Office Collection Day 1: Kajol Starrer Performed Well, Surpassing Salaam Venky Opening Collection

New Delhi: After a three-year hiatus, Bollywood star Kajol has returned to the big screen with Maa, a horror drama that has captured audience attention and has delivered a solid box office opening.

Marking her first venture into the horror genre, Maa exceeded expectations on Day 1, both critically and commercially.

The horror drama not only drew positive audience response but also surpassed the Day 1 collection of her previous film, Salaam Venky.

According to trade tracking portal Sacnilk, Maa earned Rs 4.65 crore on its opening day in India, significantly outperforming Kajol’s last theatrical release, Salaam Venky, which had collected only Rs 0.65 crore on its first day.

The film’s Day 1 worldwide gross stands at Rs 6.50 crore, with Rs 5.50 crore from India and Rs 1.00 crore from overseas markets.

On Friday, June 27, Maa recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 20.52%, reflecting decent footfall and strong word-of-mouth buzz for a horror release.

Set in the expanding Shaitaan cinematic universe, Maa continues the supernatural narrative launched by the 2024 hit Shaitaan, which starred Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan. That film debuted with ₹14.75 crore and went on to become a horror blockbuster, laying the groundwork for this interconnected universe.

Kajol’s return has clearly resonated with audiences, especially with the unique blend of horror and emotional drama that Maa offers. All eyes will now be on its weekend performance and whether it can sustain momentum in the days ahead.

Kajol’s horror film Maa had already created a buzz online after the release of its intense trailer. The trailer starts with Kajol driving her daughter along a dark, empty road. When the girl complains about period pain, Kajol gently tells her they’ll stop soon. But things take a sudden and shocking turn when a dead body crashes into their car window. From there, the two end up in a strange village called Chandanpur, where everything quickly starts to go wrong.

Directed by Vishal Furia, Maa hit theatres on June 27 and features a star-studded cast, with Kajol in the lead alongside Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Kherin Sharma, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, and Roopkatha Chakraborty.