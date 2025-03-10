Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2870190https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/maa-is-here-kajols-mythological-horror-film-to-release-on-june-27-2870190.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
MAA

Maa Is Here! Kajol's Mythological Horror Film To Release On June 27

Experience the Ultimate Battle of Good vs Evil in the Mythological Horror Maa, Starring Kajol, Coming to Cinemas on 27th June 2025!

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 10, 2025, 03:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Maa Is Here! Kajol's Mythological Horror Film To Release On June 27 Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The makers of the blockbuster film Shaitaan, Jio Studios and Devgn Films, present an extraordinary mythological horror Maa. Brace yourself as Kajol transforms into a fierce force in this highly anticipated film!

Directed by Vishal Furia and written by Saiwyn Quadras, Maa explores the timeless battle between good and evil, delivering spine-chilling suspense and intense drama. Starring Kajol in and as Maa, the film also features Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta and Kherin Sharma in pivotal roles.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Maa is releasing in 4 languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali respectively.

Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, Maa is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak. The film is set for a theatrical release on 27th June 2025 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK