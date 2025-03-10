Maa Is Here! Kajol's Mythological Horror Film To Release On June 27
Experience the Ultimate Battle of Good vs Evil in the Mythological Horror Maa, Starring Kajol, Coming to Cinemas on 27th June 2025!
New Delhi: The makers of the blockbuster film Shaitaan, Jio Studios and Devgn Films, present an extraordinary mythological horror Maa. Brace yourself as Kajol transforms into a fierce force in this highly anticipated film!
Directed by Vishal Furia and written by Saiwyn Quadras, Maa explores the timeless battle between good and evil, delivering spine-chilling suspense and intense drama. Starring Kajol in and as Maa, the film also features Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta and Kherin Sharma in pivotal roles.
Maa is releasing in 4 languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali respectively.
Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, Maa is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak. The film is set for a theatrical release on 27th June 2025 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali.
