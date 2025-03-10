New Delhi: The makers of the blockbuster film Shaitaan, Jio Studios and Devgn Films, present an extraordinary mythological horror Maa. Brace yourself as Kajol transforms into a fierce force in this highly anticipated film!

Directed by Vishal Furia and written by Saiwyn Quadras, Maa explores the timeless battle between good and evil, delivering spine-chilling suspense and intense drama. Starring Kajol in and as Maa, the film also features Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta and Kherin Sharma in pivotal roles.

Maa is releasing in 4 languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali respectively.

Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, Maa is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak. The film is set for a theatrical release on 27th June 2025 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali.