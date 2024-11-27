Maa Kaali: Abhishek Singh’s Film Receives Praise From Goa CM And West Bengal Governor At IFFI Premiere

The talented IAS officer-turned-actor Abhishek Singh, known for his impactful performances, is all set to captivate audiences once again with his upcoming film ‘Maa Kaali.’ This thought-provoking film aims to shed light on the erased history of Bengal and has already created ripples at the prestigious International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

‘Maa Kaali’ was screened at IFFI in the esteemed presence of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose. The dignitaries were deeply moved by the film, praising its powerful narrative and Abhishek Singh's stellar performance.

Following the screening, CM Pramod Sawant shared his thoughts on social media, writing:

"Attended the World Premier of movie 'Maa Kaali' (Erased History of Bengal) Directed by @VijayYelakanti, Produced by Vandana Prasad and performed by Shri @Abhishek_asitis at the 55th International Film Festival of India @IFFIGoa, which explores the erased history of massacres after Direct Action Day in Noakhali in East Bengal.

Attended the World Premier of movie 'Maa Kaali' (Erased History of Bengal) Directed by @VijayYelakanti, Produced by Vandana Prasad and performed by Shri @Abhishek_asitis at the 55th International Film Festival of India @IFFIGoa, which explores the erased history of massacres… pic.twitter.com/WqisOwVRTD November 26, 2024

The Hindu Minorities in erstwhile East Pakistan faced inhuman atrocities and still facing discriminations. It is important to bring out and learn the history. Cinema is a good medium to explore such forgotten topics and bring out to the people. I congratulate the Makers and those who performed in this movie and extend my best wishes for successful run all across the country and the world & appeal everyone to watch it."

Directed by Vijay Yelakanti and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory, ‘Maa Kaali’ delves into the untold stories of atrocities faced by Hindu minorities in East Pakistan post-Direct Action Day. The film’s focus on history, combined with Abhishek Singh’s compelling performance, has earned widespread acclaim from critics and audiences alike.

Abhishek Singh, previously celebrated for his work in the web series ‘Delhi Crime’ and chartbuster songs like ‘Yaad Aati Hai’ and ‘Kaali Kaali Zulfo Ke,’ continues to impress as an actor with substance. His latest venture reaffirms his commitment to meaningful cinema.