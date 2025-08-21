New Delhi: Kajol made her much-anticipated comeback this year with the mythological horror movie Maa, which now finally has an OTT release date. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film will start streaming on Netflix on August 22.

On Thursday, Netflix India announced the premiere date on Instagram with the caption: “Jab rakshak ek maa ho to har bhakshak ki haar hogi” (When the mother turns protector, the destroyer is destined to fall).

About Maa

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Kajol-starrer is directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. The film also features Indraneil Sengupta, Ronit Roy, and Kherin Sharma, among others, in pivotal roles.

The screenplay is written by Saiwyn Quadras, with editing by Sandeep Francis. The music is composed by Harsh Upadhyay, Rocky Khanna, and Shiv Malhotra.

The story revolves around Ambika (Kajol) and her daughter, who travel to her husband’s hometown after his mysterious death caused by a supernatural force. Kajol received critical acclaim for her performance, though the film collected Rs 36.08 crore at the Indian box office.

The Trailer

The film created a buzz online with its intense trailer. It begins with Kajol driving her daughter along a dark, empty road. When the girl complains of period pain, Kajol gently assures her they’ll stop soon. Suddenly, the situation turns terrifying when a dead body crashes into their car window. From there, the mother-daughter duo ends up in the eerie village of Chandanpur, where events take a sinister turn.

Maa hit theatres on June 27, clashing with Kannappa and Sonakshi Sinha’s Nikita Roy.

According to Sacnilk, the horror drama opened to mixed reviews, earning Rs 36.08 crore at the Indian box office and Rs 49.75 crore worldwide.

On the work front, Kajol will be seen in Maharagni: Queen of Queens, co-starring Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, and Samyuktha. The film is slated for release in 2026.