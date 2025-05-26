Advertisement
KAJOL

MAA Poster Out: Kajol Comes Out As A Fierce Warrior In The Latest Poster

Bollywood star Kajol has posted the poster of her upcoming movie 'MAA' on Instagram. The poster features a dark stormy background with a bolt of lightning illuminating the scene 

|Last Updated: May 26, 2025, 03:30 PM IST|Source: IANS
MAA Poster Out: Kajol Comes Out As A Fierce Warrior In The Latest Poster (Source:Instagram@kajol)

 Mumbai: Bollywood star Kajol metamorphosed into a fierce warrior in her powerful new avatar for 'MAA,' embodying a protector to save her loved one from the dark force. Kajol took to Instagram, where she shared a new poster of the film. The dramatic poster features a dark, stormy background with a bolt of lightning illuminating the scene, emphasizing the supernatural or mythological tone of the film.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

In the center, two characters are facing off in a fierce confrontation. One is a monstrous figure with glowing red eyes and charred skin. While Kajol can be seen screaming at the demon. She exudes strength, rage, and maternal power with visible wounds on her forehead. The tagline in red reads: Rakshak Bhakshak aur Maa. Kajol captioned the post: “Rakshak. Bhakshak. MAA. The protector. The destroyer.

Trailer drops in 4 days.” The film is directed by Vishal Furia, who has previously helmed movies such as “Chhorii” and “Chorii 2.” The movie is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande. The film reportedly also stars Indraneil Sengupta, Ronit Roy and Jitin Gulati. The actress had earlier hinted that her husband’s “Shaitaan” is an expanding universe with “Maa” being a part of. Maa is about a woman going lengths to protect her daughter from evil.

Other details about the film are under the wraps. Kajol will also be seen in “Maharagni: Queen of Queens” an action thriller directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati in his directorial debut. It also stars Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha, Jisshu Sengupta, Aditya Seal, Pramod Pathak, and Chhaya Kadam. It is the story of Mother and Daughter. The film marks the reunion of Kajol and Prabhu Deva after nearly three decades, having last appeared together in the 1997 film Minsara Kanavu.

It also marks Prabhu Deva's return to acting after focusing on directorial ventures. The revenge drama centered on Maya, a woman on a mission for vengeance. Kajol portrays a fierce action-oriented role, a departure from her previous performances. 

Live Tv

