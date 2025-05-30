New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kajol is back with a powerful performance in her upcoming mythological horror-thriller MAA. The film by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, is a chilling new chapter from the world of Shaitaan. The highly anticipated trailer was launched yesterday and delivered the perfect jump scare, paired with a strong plotline that masterfully blends mythology and horror.

Here are 5 powerful moments from the MAA trailer:

Kajol In A Horror Film

Kajol makes her long-awaited debut in the horror genre with Maa, adding to an illustrious career spanning over three decades. Her foray into horror promises to deliver emotional depth and intense drama, infused with supernatural fear.

The Perfect Blend of Mythology and Horror

Maa offers an ideal fusion of mythology and horror, weaving ancient legends with haunting cinematic storytelling. Rooted in rich cultural lore and heightened by an eerie, atmospheric tone, the film strikes a fine balance between the sacred and the supernatural.

Gripping Storyline

The Maa trailer unveils a gripping storyline that immediately captures the viewer’s attention. With its intriguing plot and emotional depth, Maa promises a cinematic experience that is both original and impactful, leaving audiences eager to uncover its secrets.

The Slow-Burn Horror

Maa embraces the essence of slow-burn horror, building tension gradually and deliberately to craft a deeply unsettling atmosphere. Rather than relying on sudden shocks, the film captivates viewers with layered storytelling, haunting visuals, and psychological intensity.

Unbreakable Bond Between Mother and Daughter

At the heart of Maa lies a profound mother-daughter bond that forms the emotional core of the story. Deeply rooted in love, sacrifice, and unspoken strength, their relationship adds depth and resonance to the chilling narrative.

MAA MOVIE RELEASE

MAA is directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Subbarayan. It stars Kajol, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, and Kherin Sharma. Saiwyn Quadras has written the screenplay, while Sandeep Francis is the editor. The music composers of the film are Harsh Upadhyay, Rocky Khanna, and Shiv Malhotra.