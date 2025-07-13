Maalik Box Office Collection Day 2: Rajkummar Rao’s Gritty Drama Eyes Rs 10 Crore Mark

Maalik box office collection Day 2: Rajkummar Rao’s gritty drama Maalik has been receiving a lukewarm response since its release on July 11. According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, Maalik earned over Rs 4 crore. On its opening day, the film collected approximately Rs 3.75 crore. On Day 2, it earned around Rs 5.25 crore.

As per Sacnilk, on Day 2, the Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar starrer recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 18.84%. The film saw 6.40% occupancy during morning shows, which rose to 16.95% in the afternoon and 19.14% in the evening. The night shows registered a strong 32.85% occupancy.

Its India net collection now stands at Rs 9 crore, with a 2-day India gross collection of Rs 10.65 crore. The movie saw a decent turnout in cities like Lucknow, Chennai, and Delhi-NCR.

Maalik is clashing at the box office with Shanaya Kapoor’s debut project Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, as well as James Gunn’s Superman. It also faces tough competition from Anurag Basu's Metro… In Dino in its second week and Hollywood’s blockbuster Jurassic World: Rebirth.

Rajkummar Rao’s Maalik hit theatres on July 11. The actor steps into the gangster genre with this film, directed by Pulkit. The movie also features Manushi Chhillar, Saurabh Shukla, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Swanand Kirkire, and Saurabh Sachdeva in prominent roles.

About Maalik

Rajkummar Rao plays a raw, intense, and unforgettable character in Maalik. Also starring Manushi Chhillar in a lead role, along with Saurabh Shukla and Saurabh Sachdeva in pivotal parts, Maalik is set against the gritty backdrop of 1980s Allahabad. It’s a hard-hitting tale of ambition, power, and survival that explores the price of rising in a world ruled by guns, greed, and loyalty.

Manushi Chhillar earlier opened up about playing Shalini in the movie. She said,

“Maalik is really special to me. It’s my first collaboration with such a talented team — Rajkummar and director Pulkit — and I couldn’t have asked for a better experience. I got to portray a character I’ve never explored before, and the film allowed me to step into a world that’s gritty, raw, and intense. It’s been such a thrilling journey, and I truly hope the audience connects with it.”

Maalik is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner, along with Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films. The film was released in cinemas on July 11, 2025.