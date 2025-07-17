Maalik Box Office Collection: Rajkummar Rao-Starrer Continues To Win Hearts, Crosses Rs 21 Cr Mark

New Delhi: Talented actor Rajkummar Rao's latest outing -Maalik co-starring former Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, is steady at the Indian box office despite stiff competition. The lead actor is seen in a gritty, raw and intense character of Maalik. The supporting cast includes actors like Saurabh Shukla and Saurabh Sachdeva in pivotal parts,

Maalik Box Office Collection

Maalik holds steady on Wednesday, collecting 1.98 Cr nett at the box office, taking its impressive total to 21 Cr nett at the Indian box office, and heading for a strong first week. Maalik continues to sustain its momentum despite tough competition at the cinemas. Rajkummar Rao’s gritty performance is winning hearts and making the film stand tall.

About Maalik

Set in the 1980s in Allahabad, Maalik is an intense action entertainer a gritty tale of ambition, power, and survival. Directed by Pulkit, known for his hard-hitting thrillers and emotionally charged dramas, and produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner along with Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films, Maalik continues its successful run in cinemas.

Earlier, talking about his character, Rajkummar Rao had said, "This is the first time I’m doing such a hard-hitting role. It really pushed me as an actor and let me explore a darker, more intense side. Playing a layered, ruthless gangster was both thrilling and challenging and that’s what made it so exciting. I can’t wait for the audience to experience the gritty, gripping world we’ve created."

Maalik released in cinemas on July 11, 2025.

FAQs

Q. Who plays the lead role in Maalik?

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar portray lead roles in the action-thriller.

Q. It is screening in cinemas or OTT?

The film is running successfully in theatres. It was released in July 11, 2025.