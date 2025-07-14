Maalik Box Office Day-Wise Collection: Rajkummar Rao-Starrer Roars With Rs 15 Cr

New Delhi: Maalik, starring Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar, continues its steady rise at the Indian box office despite stiff competition and no solo release window. Rajkummar is seen in a raw, intense, and unforgettable character of Maalik. Also starring Manushi Chhillar in a lead role, along with Saurabh Shukla and Saurabh Sachdeva in pivotal parts,

Maalik Box Office Breakdown

The film witnessed a big jump on its third day (Sunday), collecting an impressive Rs. 5.55 Cr nett. Released on 11th July, the film has garnered positive responses from both audiences and critics for Rajkummar’s never-seen-before ruthless gangster avatar and its gripping storyline.

• Day 1 (Thursday): 4.02 Cr

• Day 2 (Friday): 5.45 Cr

• Day 3 (Saturday): 5.55 Cr

• Total Weekend (India Nett): 15.02 Cr

Over the weekend, the film recorded a remarkable jump despite competing with other releases.

Earlier, talking about his character, Rajkummar Rao had said, "This is the first time I’m doing such a hard-hitting role. It really pushed me as an actor and let me explore a darker, more intense side. Playing a layered, ruthless gangster was both thrilling and challenging and that’s what made it so exciting. I can’t wait for the audience to experience the gritty, gripping world we’ve created."

About Maalik

Maalik is an intense action entertainer set in Allahabad, weaving a gritty tale of ambition, power, and survival. It explores the cost of rising in a world ruled by guns, greed, and loyalty. Directed by Pulkit, Maalik is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner, along with Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films. Maalik released in cinemas on July 11, 2025.