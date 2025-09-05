Advertisement
MAALIK OTT RELEASE

Maalik OTT Release Details: When And Where To Watch Rajkummar Rao's Gripping Gangster Drama Online

Directed by Pulkit, Maalik features Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar in pivotal roles. Billed as a gripping gangster drama, the film is now gearing up for its digital debut.

Written By Aditi Rana|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2025, 05:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Maalik OTT Release Details: When And Where To Watch Rajkummar Rao's Gripping Gangster Drama Online (Image: rajkummar_rao/ Instagram)

Maalik OTT Release: Rajkummar Rao’s gritty gangster avatar in Maalik has earned praise from both audiences and critics. Directed by debutant Pulkit, the film was released in theatres on July 11, 2025. Fans can now finally catch Rao's never-seen-before avatar on their home screens. Yes, you read that right! Maalik is out on OTT, check here the streaming details.

When And Where To Watch Maalik

The makers of the Rajkummar Rao–starrer Maalik have finally unveiled its streaming details. On Friday, Amazon Prime Video announced that the film will premiere on the platform on September 5. The official Prime Video India Instagram handle also shared a few stills along with the caption, 'He has arrived to be the Maalik of your screens. #MaalikOnPrime, Watch now.' The announcement has left fans thrilled, with excitement soaring for the film's digital debut.

Take A Look At The Post: 

Also Read - Su From So OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kannada Horror-Comedy Blockbuster Online

NEWS ON ONE CLICK