New Delhi: Talented Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is all set to work in a never-seen-before avatar as he transforms into a ruthless gangster in the much-awaited action entertainer Maalik. The teaser is finally out, and it's packed with intensity.

MAALIK TEASER

Rajkummar Rao commands the screen with a gritty, never-seen-before avatar, bringing raw power, menace, and charisma to his role as Maalik. The teaser offers a gripping glimpse into a world of ambition, power, and survival in the unforgiving underworld.

With striking visuals, gripping storytelling, and a powerhouse performance by Rao, Maalik is already creating waves.

Directed by Pulkit, known for his intense thrillers and dramas, and produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films, Maalik hits theatres on 11th July 2025.

MAALIK RELEASE

The gangster action thriller film is directed by Pulkit and produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani. The film stars Rajkummar Rao in the titular role, alongside Prosenjit Chatterjee, Manushi Chhillar and Medha Shankr

Pulkit is best known for directing the Bhumi Pednekar-starrer investigative drama “Bhakshak” and “Dedh Bigha Zameen”, featuring Pratik Gandhi.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao will be next seen in Bhool Chuk Maaf, co-starring Wamiqa Gabbi. The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films released on May 9, 2025.

Maalik is scheduled to be theatrically released on July 11, 2025.