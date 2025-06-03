Maalik Teaser Twitter Review: Rajkummar Rao's gritty gangster drama Maalik has dropped its teaser, and fans can't keep calm as the actor steps into the shoes of a ruthless gangster for the first time. Directed by Pulkit, the explosive Maalik teaser follows a gangster story set in 1988, Allahabad, and introduces Rajkummar Rao in a never-seen-before ruthless avatar.

In the intense teaser, Rajkummar Rao describes how there are two types of people - those who give their blood and sweat to build a life, and those who shed blood and sweat to snatch opportunities from others. Rajkummar proudly declares himself to be the latter.

Soon after the teaser of this gangster thriller was released, fans flooded social media with their honest reactions, unable to contain their excitement.

Netizens Reaction To Rajkummar Rao's Maalik Teaser

Bohot ho gayi comedy... Ab hoga ACTION __#MaalikTeaser is straight-up fire _

By god, #RajkummarRao isn't just in form - he's in full beast mode __#Maalik paida nahi hue toh kya? Ban toh sakte hain __



Feel the beat...__ #Maalik pic.twitter.com/3fhXwadjUe — Fair Film Reviews (@FairFilmReviews) June 3, 2025

Rajkumar Rao Violent Mood _ Activated.. __



Rajkumar Rao 2.0 _#Maalik Official Teaser is Out.



Rate meter __ High 3.5#MaalikTeaserOutTODAY #RajkummarRao l #MaalikTeaser pic.twitter.com/40bislVx5I — Bollywood Review & Ott Updates _ (@BRO_bollyRev1ew) June 3, 2025

Rajkumar Rao finally moved on from lover boy from Rural area to Gangster from Rural area _

Lets see how this one goes#MaalikTeaser #rajkumarrao pic.twitter.com/YK1bTlUFzt — Yogi Baba Productions (@yogibabaprod) June 3, 2025

Desperately I wanted to watch him in mass negative role. his versatility should be used in a right way. 3-4 years se comedy zone mein sbkuch monotonous hogaya tha. Looking forward to #Maalik _ https://t.co/JI0N24k7hh pic.twitter.com/HEH4KEqmKl — MANAS (@ssmanas007) June 3, 2025

#RajkummarRao steps into his darkest role yet as a ruthless gangster in #Maalik.__ pic.twitter.com/Z8ZFP9acS7 — AHMY (@ahmy30) June 3, 2025

Bankrolled by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani, and also stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Manushi Chhillar, and Medha Shankr in crucial roles. The film’s music is composed by Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Maalik set to release on July 11.