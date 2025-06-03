Advertisement
MAALIK TEASER TWITTER REVIEW

Maalik TEASER X Review: Netizens Praises RajKummar Rao's First-Ever Ruthless Gangster Avatar

Maalik Teaser Review: Rajkummar Rao's gritty ganster drama Maalik's Teaser is here, and fans can't keep calm, Check out Twitter review. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aditi Rana|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2025, 08:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Maalik TEASER X Review: Netizens Praises RajKummar Rao's First-Ever Ruthless Gangster Avatar (Images: @rajkummar_rao/ Instagram)

Maalik Teaser Twitter Review: Rajkummar Rao's gritty gangster drama Maalik has dropped its teaser, and fans can't keep calm as the actor steps into the shoes of a ruthless gangster for the first time. Directed by Pulkit, the explosive Maalik teaser follows a gangster story set in 1988, Allahabad, and introduces Rajkummar Rao in a never-seen-before ruthless avatar.

In the intense teaser, Rajkummar Rao describes how there are two types of people - those who give their blood and sweat to build a life, and those who shed blood and sweat to snatch opportunities from others. Rajkummar proudly declares himself to be the latter.

Soon after the teaser of this gangster thriller was released, fans flooded social media with their honest reactions, unable to contain their excitement.

Netizens Reaction To Rajkummar Rao's Maalik Teaser

 

 

Bankrolled by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani, and also stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Manushi Chhillar, and Medha Shankr in crucial roles.  The film’s music is composed by Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Maalik set to release on July 11.

