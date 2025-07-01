Maalik Trailer: Intense, Fierce - Watch New Rajkummar Rao From Gritty Actioner!

New Delhi: Tips Films and Northern Lights Films have dropped the much-awaited trailer of Maalik, a gritty action-packed entertainer that sees Rajkummar Rao in his most intense and menacing role yet. In Maalik, Rajkummar Rao appears in a never-seen-before avatar as a cold-blooded gangster, brimming with menace and terror.

Talking about his character, Rajkummar Rao says, “This is the first time I’m doing such a hard-hitting role. It really pushed me as an actor and let me explore a darker, more intense side. Playing a layered, ruthless gangster was both thrilling and challenging and that’s what made it so exciting. I can’t wait for the audience to experience the gritty, gripping world we’ve created.”

Maalik Trailer

With his rugged look and high-octane action moves, Rajkummar commands every frame delivering a performance that’s raw, intense, and unforgettable. Also starring Manushi Chhillar in a lead role, along with Saurabh Shukla and Saurabh Sachdeva in pivotal parts, Maalik is set against the gritty backdrop of 1980s Allahabad. It’s a hard-hitting tale of ambition, power, and survival, that explores the price of rising in a world ruled by guns, greed, and loyalty.

Manushi On Her Maalik Role

Manushi Chhillar also shared, “Maalik is really special to me. It’s my first collaboration with such a talented team, Rajkummar and director Pulkit and I couldn’t have asked for a better experience. I got to portray a character I’ve never explored before, and the film allowed me to step into a world that’s gritty, raw and intense. It’s been such a thrilling journey, and I truly hope the audience connects with it.”

Filmmaker Pulkit who makes his debut as a director with theatrical release of Maalik says, “I am proud to share the trailer for my first theatrical film, Maalik. This project has been a remarkable journey, and the story promises to take audiences on a compelling and emotional ride. We have poured our hearts into its making, and I sincerely hope viewers find it as meaningful and engaging as we intended. I look forward to its release with great anticipation.”

Maalik is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner, along with Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films. Maalik is slated to release in cinemas on 11th July 2025.