New Delhi: Talented actor Rajkummar Rao's gangster drama Maalik opened in theatres today July 11, 2025. Directed by debutant Pulkit, the action thriller presents the lead star in his most intense and menacing role yet. The first look and trailer showed him as a cold-blooded gangster, brimming with menace and terror.

Earlier, talking about his character, Rajkummar Rao had said, "This is the first time I’m doing such a hard-hitting role. It really pushed me as an actor and let me explore a darker, more intense side. Playing a layered, ruthless gangster was both thrilling and challenging and that’s what made it so exciting. I can’t wait for the audience to experience the gritty, gripping world we’ve created."

Maalik X Review

Fans thronged cinemas to watch Maalik first day first show and shared their reactions online on X (formerly called Twitter). Check what the audience feels about this action drama:

First Half Of #Maalik...."Completely opposite of expectations... Maybe the second half will be better.

Actors' performances were good.

Full review coming soon..." #maalikreview pic.twitter.com/Vd2fA8U7Uo — Bipin Singh (@bipinsinghreal) July 11, 2025

#MaalikReview: Only watchable for #RajKummarRao’s solid performance. The rest is a dull, outdated gangster drama with weak direction and no grip.



Sadly, Raj deserves better.



Expected to open with a slow 1.5–2 Cr

Follow @actor_vivekm89 for updates #Maalik #ManushiChhillar pic.twitter.com/gKnEHAw4Rf — Vivek Mishra (@actor_vivekm89) July 11, 2025

#MaalikReview @RajkummarRao @justpulkit ⁰Rajkummar Rao delivers a career-best performance in this gritty rise-of-power drama.Set in 1980s Prayagraj, it’s violent, emotional & unapologetically raw.A must-watch for fans of real cinema — not just hype.

4/5 | #RajkummarRao… — Pawan (@pawanrajtiwary1) July 10, 2025

From farmer’s son to feared mafia kingpin… #Maalik is a gritty ride through 1990s Allahabad, powered by Rajkummar Rao’s fiery portrayal. Story’s predictable, but Rao elevates the film to another level with his strong performance. Watch it for him.#MaalikReview @RajkummarRao pic.twitter.com/UONv3AKOGL — Aakash Kumar (@aakashkmr) July 11, 2025

About Maalik

Rajkummar is seen in a raw, intense, and unforgettable character of Maalik. Also starring Manushi Chhillar in a lead role, along with Saurabh Shukla and Saurabh Sachdeva in pivotal parts, Maalik is set against the gritty backdrop of 1980s Allahabad. It’s a hard-hitting tale of ambition, power, and survival, that explores the price of rising in a world ruled by guns, greed, and loyalty.

Manushi Chhillar earlier opened up on playing Shalini in the movie. She quipped, "Maalik is really special to me. It’s my first collaboration with such a talented team, Rajkummar and director Pulkit and I couldn’t have asked for a better experience. I got to portray a character I’ve never explored before, and the film allowed me to step into a world that’s gritty, raw and intense. It’s been such a thrilling journey, and I truly hope the audience connects with it."

Maalik is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner, along with Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films. Maalik released in cinemas on July 11, 2025.

