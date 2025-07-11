Advertisement
MAALIK MOVIE REVIEW

Maalik X Review: Rajkummar Rao-Manushi Chhillar's Gangster Drama Opens To Mixed Response; Check Honest Audience Reactions

Maalik Movie Audience Review: Rajkummar is seen in a raw, intense, and unforgettable character of Maalik. The film released in cinemas worldwide today.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2025, 12:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Maalik X Review: Rajkummar Rao-Manushi Chhillar's Gangster Drama Opens To Mixed Response; Check Honest Audience Reactions Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Talented actor Rajkummar Rao's gangster drama Maalik opened in theatres today July 11, 2025. Directed by debutant Pulkit, the action thriller presents the lead star in his most intense and menacing role yet. The first look and trailer showed him as a cold-blooded gangster, brimming with menace and terror.

Earlier, talking about his character, Rajkummar Rao had said, "This is the first time I’m doing such a hard-hitting role. It really pushed me as an actor and let me explore a darker, more intense side. Playing a layered, ruthless gangster was both thrilling and challenging and that’s what made it so exciting. I can’t wait for the audience to experience the gritty, gripping world we’ve created."

Maalik X Review

Fans thronged cinemas to watch Maalik first day first show and shared their reactions online on X (formerly called Twitter). Check what the audience feels about this action drama:

About Maalik

Rajkummar is seen in a raw, intense, and unforgettable character of Maalik. Also starring Manushi Chhillar in a lead role, along with Saurabh Shukla and Saurabh Sachdeva in pivotal parts, Maalik is set against the gritty backdrop of 1980s Allahabad. It’s a hard-hitting tale of ambition, power, and survival, that explores the price of rising in a world ruled by guns, greed, and loyalty. 

Manushi Chhillar earlier opened up on playing Shalini in the movie. She quipped, "Maalik is really special to me. It’s my first collaboration with such a talented team, Rajkummar and director Pulkit  and I couldn’t have asked for a better experience. I got to portray a character I’ve never explored before, and the film allowed me to step into a world that’s gritty, raw and intense. It’s been such a thrilling journey, and I truly hope the audience connects with it."

Maalik is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner, along with Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films. Maalik released in cinemas on July 11, 2025.
 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK