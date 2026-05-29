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NewsEntertainmentMoviesMaatrubhumi first review out: Salman Khan’s much-anticipated war drama is a ‘must-watch,’ says Subhash Ghai
MAATRUBHUMI

Maatrubhumi first review out: Salman Khan’s much-anticipated war drama is a ‘must-watch,’ says Subhash Ghai

Salman Khan’s highly anticipated war drama Maatrubhumi recently opened to a private screening for select Bollywood insiders. 

|Last Updated: May 29, 2026, 02:43 PM IST|Source: ANI
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Maatrubhumi first review out: Salman Khan’s much-anticipated war drama is a ‘must-watch,’ says Subhash Ghai(Image: IMDb)

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently hosted a private screening of the rough cut of his upcoming film 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace' for a select group of friends and members of the Hindi film industry.

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai shared a group picture from the screening on social media, offering fans a glimpse of the star-studded gathering.

The picture featured Salman Khan, Sooraj Barjatya, David Dhawan, Kabir Khan, Rumi Jafry, Riteish Deshmukh, Chitrangada Singh, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Apoorva Lakhia and others.

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Salman Khan was seen dressed in an all-black outfit, while actor Chitrangada Singh appeared in a white ensemble.

Also Read | Salman Khan releases emotional ‘Main Hoon’ music video from Maatrubhumi on Eid, co-starring Chitrangda Singh

Sharing the image, Subhash Ghai wrote, "It was so beautiful to see my favourite directors together at food square today to watch a rough cut of Apoorva lakhiya film MAATRU BHUMI with lead stars salman khan n Chitrangada based on a touching story of soldiers of india n china with their respective emotions for their nations n their families with a theme of mutual peace n respect."

"Thank u dear salman for inviting us n we wish u grand success of such a positive film MAATRU BHUMI . With all our blessings," he added.

Salman Khan shares a successful professional association with several filmmakers present at the event. He worked with Sooraj Barjatya in films such as 'Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!', 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' and 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'.

His collaborations with Kabir Khan include films like 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and 'Tubelight', while his projects with David Dhawan include popular titles such as 'Judwaa', 'Biwi No.1' and 'Partner'.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, 'Maatrubhumi' was earlier titled 'Battle of Galwan' before undergoing a title change. It is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China.

'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace' is expected to release soon.

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