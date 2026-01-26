‘Maatrubhumi’ from Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan honours Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s patriotic spirit

On the occasion of his 60th birthday, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan gave fans a special gift, the teaser of his highly anticipated war drama Battle of Galwan. Released across digital platforms, the teaser has taken the internet by storm, garnering over 60 million views within just 24 hours of its release. Social media has been buzzing with excitement, with fans praising the visuals, action sequences, and Salman’s commanding screen presence.

Maatrubhumi: A Patriotic Musical Offering

The first song from the film, Maatrubhumi, adds an emotional depth to the narrative of Battle of Galwan. Inspired by the legendary speeches and timeless poems of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the song reflects patriotism, courage, and heartfelt emotion.

Composed by Himesh Reshammiya, with lyrics by Sameer Anjaan and vocals by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, Maatrubhumi serves as the emotional anchor of the film, resonating deeply with audiences.

Viral Impact and Fan Reactions

The teaser’s reach has been remarkable, shared over 426,000 times within a day. Fans flooded social media with praise for the film’s powerful visuals, stirring background score, and Salman Khan’s magnetic presence. The teaser quickly became one of the top trends, sparking conversations and anticipation across India and beyond.

Film Details: Bravery, Sacrifice, and Star Power

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan promises to deliver an unflinching portrayal of courage, sacrifice, and resilience. The film stars Salman Khan alongside Chitrangada Singh. Released by Salman Khan Films Music, the soundtrack is officially distributed by Sony Music India.

With its high-octane teaser and emotionally charged first song, Battle of Galwan is already generating immense buzz and setting high expectations for its release.