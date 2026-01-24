‘Maatrubhumi’ song from Battle of Galwan out now: Salman Khan and Chitrangada Singh feature in patriotic tribute ahead of Republic Day
"Maatrubhumi" is the first song released from the upcoming 2026 film Battle of Galwan, starring Salman Khan.
The makers of Salman Khan’s upcoming film Battle of Galwan have released the first song from the movie, titled ‘Maatrubhumi’, giving audiences an emotional and patriotic preview of the much-anticipated war drama.
A day after unveiling the teaser, Salman Khan shared the full track on his social media platforms. Composed by Himesh Reshammiya, the song arrives just ahead of Republic Day and is designed as a tribute to the spirit of the nation and the sacrifice of Indian soldiers.
‘Maatrubhumi’ offers a stirring musical glimpse into the film’s narrative. The song features Salman Khan in the role of an Indian Army officer alongside Chitrangada Singh. Several sequences highlight warm family moments, setting the emotional foundation of the story.
Battle of Galwan is among the most awaited films of this year.
