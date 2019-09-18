Made In China trailer: Rajkummar Rao in yet another rib-tickler—Watch

New Delhi: The talented B-Town find Rajkummar Rao is back with yet another rib-tickler comedy 'Made In China'. The movie by Mikhil Musale boasts of veteran actors like Paresh Rawal and Boman Irani in pivotal parts.

The makers have unveiled the much-awaited trailer and it is quite high on the LOL moments. Rajkummar is seen in the role of a small-time Gujarati businessman who in his urge to make it big heads to China.

Watch the trailer here:

His journey and how he manages to use desi 'jugaad' in business will keep the audiences hooked. TV's 'Naagin' aka Mouni Roy plays the female lead and we do see her shaking a leg on 'Odhni' track by Mika Singh.

How Rajkummar, who finds a solution to an erectile problem with Chinese medicine is able to sell it off to customers is what the makers present in this laugh riot.

Gajrao Rao of 'Badhaai Ho' fame also plays an interesting role in the movie.

The movie is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and will hit the screens on October 25, 2019.