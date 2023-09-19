trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2664334
SS RAJAMOULI

Made In India: SS Rajamouli Drops Teaser Of Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic - Watch

Taking to Instagram and X, where he shared the teaser of the project, Rajamouli, who will be presenting the movie, said that making the biopic is tough. 

 

Last Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 12:52 PM IST|Source: IANS
Made In India: SS Rajamouli Drops Teaser Of Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic - Watch Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has announced the biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke titled ‘Made In India’, which will be directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nitin Kakkar. 

Taking to Instagram and X, where he shared the teaser of the project, Rajamouli, who will be presenting the movie, said that making the biopic is tough. 


“When I first heard the narration, it moved me emotionally like nothing else. Making a biopic is tough in itself, but conceiving one about the FATHER OF INDIAN CINEMA is even more challenging. Our boys are ready and up for it..:) With immense pride, Presenting MADE IN INDIA…” Rajamouli captioned the video. 

‘Made In India’ is said to be based on ‘the father of Indian cinema’ Dadasaheb Phalke.

The film will be released in six languages -- Marathi, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. 

The film will be produced by VarunGupta of MaxStudios and SS Karthikeya of Showing Business.

Other details about the film are still under wraps. 

