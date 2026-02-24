Made in Korea release date out: Priyanka Arul Mohan-starrer set to hit big screen on THIS date

Mumbai: Director Ra Karthik's eagerly awaited slice-of-life comedy drama 'Made in Korea', featuring actress Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead, will have a direct release on OTT on March 12 this year, its makers announced on Tuesday.

The film is to premiere from March 12 on the OTT platform Netflix.

The story of the film revolves around a young woman called Shenbagam (played by Priyanka Arul Mohan) from Tamil Nadu. Shenbagam, who hails from a small town in Tamil Nadu, holds on to her simple, wholehearted dream of travelling to South Korea some day.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

'Made in Korea' follows Shenbagam, or Shenba, whose childhood fascination with Korean culture inspires her to experience it for herself. When she unexpectedly finds herself in Seoul, reality proves far more challenging than she imagined, setting her on a heartfelt path of resilience, self-discovery, and new connection.

The film has been produced by Rise East Entertainment and written and directed by Ra.Karthik.

Sharing his inspiration behind the film, Ra.Karthik said, “I am quite fascinated with the deep cultural connections and historical similarities between Korean and Tamil heritage.

This curiosity inspired me to tell a story that felt personal and full of hope. 'Made In Korea' is a slice-of-life film crafted with warmth, celebrating this unique cultural bond.”

Netflix India Vice-President (Content) Monika Shergill said, “As we deepen our commitment to the South and continue building a distinctive slate of films and series, we remain focused on stories that are deeply rooted in local culture yet resonate far beyond borders."

She further added, " 'Made in Korea' beautifully brings that vision to life.

At its heart is a young girl from a small village in Tamil Nadu whose fascination with Korea shapes her dreams - a deeply human story of aspiration, identity and belonging. Created by director and writer Ra.Karthik and producer Sreenidhi Sagar, and led by Priyanka Mohan alongside acclaimed South Korean actor of 'Squid Game' fame, Park Hye-Jin, the film celebrates a heartfelt cultural bridge between India and Korea.

It is intimate, endearing and globally resonant.”

Leading the film is Priyanka Mohan, who brings Shenba’s emotional journey to life with sincerity and vulnerability. The film also features South Korean actors Park Hye-jin and No Ho-jin in pivotal roles, adding authenticity to its cross-cultural world.

Speaking about the role, Priyanka Mohan shared, “Shenba’s dream of Korea comes from a place of wonder and curiosity. I felt deeply connected to Shenba’s story from the first narration, and being part of this film makes the journey even more special.”

With its gentle exploration of cross-cultural connection, aspiration, and everyday courage, 'Made In Korea' invites audiences into a warm, heartfelt story of growth, friendship, and finding one’s identity.