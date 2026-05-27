Made on Rs 7 cr budget, this film beat Dhurandhar 2 to become 2026’s biggest worldwide hit with 10,000% profit

The global box office has witnessed a phenomenal year in 2026, with several blockbuster films dominating cinemas across countries. In India, Dhurandhar 2 emerged as a massive commercial success, while Hollywood delivered crowd-pullers like Michael, Project Hail Mary, and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Together, these films earned more than $2.5 billion worldwide.

However, despite their gigantic collections, none of them turned out to be the most profitable film of the year.

Rs 7 Crore Film Creates History

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That unexpected title now belongs to a tiny independent horror movie made on a budget of just $750,000 (approximately Rs 7 crore). The film, titled Obsession, has stunned the industry by becoming one of the most successful low-budget releases in recent years.

Directed by filmmaker Curry Barker, Obsession has become a box office sensation within days of release. The horror thriller has already grossed nearly $80 million (around Rs 750 crore) worldwide, delivering profits of over 10,000%, according to Hindustan Times.

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The low-budget horror sensation witnessed a remarkable jump in its second weekend at the box office. Obsession earned $23.9 million from 2,655 theatres across North America during the weekend and collected $30.2 million over the extended Memorial Day holiday frame. The film’s second-weekend earnings were nearly 39% higher than its opening weekend collection of $17.2 million from 2,615 cinemas, as per a report by Variety.

Produced on a budget of under $1 million, the film is now expected to become one of the most profitable releases of the year.

Compared to other global hits, Obsession has delivered far superior returns on investment. Michael has earned nearly $788 million worldwide, but that is only around five times its reported budget. Project Hail Mary collected approximately $675 million, which is roughly three times its production cost.

Even major non-Hollywood films fall behind in terms of profitability. Bollywood blockbuster Dhurandhar 2 collected nearly $200 million worldwide on an estimated budget of $12 million.

About Obsession

Written, directed, and edited by Curry Barker, the film stars Michael Johnston as Bear, a lonely music store employee who purchases a mysterious supernatural toy capable of granting wishes. Things take a terrifying turn after he uses it to make his childhood friend Nikki, played by Inde Navarrette, fall in love with him.

The movie premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival before releasing theatrically on May 15.