Madhur Bhandarkar Begins Shooting For ‘The Wives’; Film Goes On Floors In Mumbai

New Delhi: The film was announced earlier this year, and stars Sonali Kulkarni, Mouni Roy, Regina Cassandra, Rahul Bhatt, Saurabh Sachdeva, Arjan Bajwa and Freddy Daruvala.

Madhur Bhandarkar, who also boasts of a Padma Shri awardee known for his bold, hard-hitting takes on society, is turning his lens towards the heart of Bollywood with his next feature, The Wives.

Talking about the film, Madhur Bhandarkar shared, “With ‘The Wives’, I want to peel back yet another glamorous layer of society and show what really lies beneath. This film will be a bold, unapologetic look at the secrets, struggles, and resilience of women who are often seen but seldom heard”.

The filmmaker is known for touching upon the gritty realities hidden beneath dazzling facades through his films, and was considered the poster boy of realistic cinema before Anurag Kashyap took the baton from him. With decades of storytelling that challenges the status quo, the filmmaker aims to unmask the shadows behind the limelight, exposing the struggles, secrets, and social dynamics of an industry he knows inside out.

‘The Wives’ also marks Bhandarkar’s second collaboration with producer Pranav Jain of P J Motion Pictures, after their successful project India Lockdown which won hearts with its straight-to-OTT release.

Pranav Jain said, “Collaborating with Madhur sir again is truly exciting. He has a rare gift for telling stories that make people sit up and think. The Wives will be an eye-opener and I’m proud to be backing a project that’s so honest and relevant”.

Produced by Bhandarkar Entertainment and P J Motion Pictures, the film is set to be another thought-provoking addition to the director’s celebrated filmography.