/Mahakali poster unveiled: Makers drop striking new look, Bhoomi Shetty stuns in fierce avatar

New Delhi: The makers of the upcoming mythological saga Mahakali dropped a poster of the much-awaited spectacle today. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "Mahishasura Mardini... Destroyer of Adharma, the embodiment of Dharma Mahakāli is always watching over us. Wishing everyone a blessed Dussehra from team #Mahakali. In cinemas worldwide on 08-01-2027." Have a look at the post here:
The glimpse sets the stage for a powerful battle between Dharma and Adharma, as the forces of the divine find themselves locked in a conflict far greater than a mere clash between good and evil. Akshaye Khanna as Shukracharya - the guru of Asuras looks fierce and impressive in the 2 minute 53 second teaser glimpse.
In the first glimpse video, viewers are shown how Shukracharya, the formidable guru of the Asuras, is all gung-ho about the impending battle, which hints at a larger war that could determine the fate of an entire world. With its ominous tone and powerful imagery of impending conflict, the glimpse signals that 'the end begins', setting the stage for the epic battle that will unfold in Mahakali.
Akshaye Khanna appears in an unrecognisable avatar as Shukracharya. Seen with an intense gaze and commanding screen presence, the actor brings an unmistakable gravitas to the character - further amplifying curiosity around the powerful Asura guru and his role in the battle between Dharma and Adharma.
Akshaye's character is a key figure in the war that forms the centre of the story.
The first glimpse also features Sree Reddy as Maa Kali, and she appears towards the end in a powerful and beautiful moment of the goddess with the baby close to her bosom.
Mahakali is directed by Puja Aparna Kolluru and serves as the next instalment in the Cinematic Universe. The film also stars Bhoomi Shetty, Rohit Saraf and several other prominent actors alongside Akshaye Khanna and Sriya Reddy.
Prasanth Varma's Mahakali is slated to release on January 8, 2027.
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