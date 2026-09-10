/'Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha' poster starring Anjali Arora as goddess Sita, Dev Sharma as Lord Rama unveiled by Haryana CM

Reflecting on the meeting, Arora said, "Receiving the blessings and encouragement of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini ji for my very first film is a moment I will always cherish. The warmth with which he encouraged us and supported young artistes like us was truly motivating. It was also very special to present him our new poster and have it unveiled by him for the first time. As I begin this new journey with the blessings of Shri Ram, moments like these give me even more strength and gratitude," as per a press release.