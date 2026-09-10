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  • /'Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha' poster starring Anjali Arora as goddess Sita, Dev Sharma as Lord Rama unveiled by Haryana CM

'Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha' poster starring Anjali Arora as goddess Sita, Dev Sharma as Lord Rama unveiled by Haryana CM

'Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha' will be released in cinemas in Hindi and Chhattisgarhi on September 25, 2026.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 02:15 PM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 02:15 PM IST
'Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha' poster starring Anjali Arora as goddess Sita, Dev Sharma as Lord Rama unveiled by Haryana CM
Image Credit: ANI/Instagram@anjaliarora

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'Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha' poster starring Anjali Arora as goddess Sita, Dev Sharma as Lord Rama unveiled by Haryana CM
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